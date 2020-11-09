Who and what is Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Sacramento (LECS)?

Trauma First Responders to First Responders and the Community

Chaplains Transform Others By the Power of Hope

Credible | Essential | Confidential

The Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Sacramento (LECS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, charitable organization. Our mission is to serve. Our volunteer team of chaplains are highly trained, caring and compassionate.